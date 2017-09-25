3 vehicle crash sends one to the hospital in Vandalia

A vehicle involved in a crash at National Road and Peters Pike in Vandalia/Zev Orenstein

VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) — A three-car crash in Vandalia left one person hospitalized Monday morning.

The crash happened at the intersection of National Road and Peters Pike just before 8:00  a.m. Monday.

A towing company removes a vehicle involved in a crash at National Road and Peters Pike in Vandalia/Zev Orenstein

Police say one vehicle tried to beat another through the intersection causing the crash. Two of the three vehicles involved in the crash were badly damaged.

One person was taken to Miami Valley Hospital with reported non-life threatening injuries.

Police rerouted traffic through the intersection around the crash. The vehicles were eventually moved out of the intersection and traffic was flowing normally once again by 8:30 a.m. on Monday.

The crash remains under investigation.

