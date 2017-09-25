Avoiding germs at the gym

(KPRC) There are several types of bacteria and fungus on gym equipment and in the locker room.

The most common type of infection waiting for you to finish your reps is a staph infection, according to Dr. Irvin Sulapas from Baylor College of Medicine.

“It can create an infection in your skin, maybe swell up, maybe pus,” he explains.

Treating a staph infection could be as easy as a warm compresses, Sulapas said, but if the infection is causing pain, increasing in size or becoming red, see a doctor because this can be a sign the infection needs to be treated with an antibiotic.

Dr. Sulapas recommends the number one rule that gym-goers should follow to stay healthy is to wipe down the equipment with alcohol or antibacterial wipes.

“You may get some sweat drops going into the metered machine on the treadmills, so you should wipe down things where you have skin contact but also where you have sweat contact,” he says.

