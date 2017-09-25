Baby Boomers: Hooked On Smartphones

By Published:

(NBC News) The bad habit of bringing a smartphone to the dinner table has become a generational problem, but not with the generation you may be thinking.

A recent T-Mobile survey finds baby boomers are just as obsessed as millennials with their smartphones, burning on average two and a half hours, or 149 minutes a day.

“That’s pretty close to millennials at 171 minutes a day,” notes technology reporter Andrea Smith.

That obsession includes social media.

“They’re 19% more likely to share content on Facebook than any other generation,” Smith says.

She says it’s not surprising baby boomers are just as enamored with all this technology. Boomers, after all, were the ones who invented the devices.

“Grandparents are using them to Facetime and video chat with their grandchildren,” Smith says. “It keeps them feeling like they’re part of their family’s lives.”

