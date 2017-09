(WAVE) Jennifer Lawrence’s recent appearance on “The Tonight Show” is giving one Louisville, Kentucky bar a boost.

“Flying Axes” serves up cold beer alongside the chance to throw axes.

The morning after Lawrence described her trip to the bar on national television, requests for reservations began pouring in and Flying Axes was flying high.

Flying Axes keeps patrons safe with plenty of coaches, cages and close-toed footwear. Beer drinking must also stay to a minimum.