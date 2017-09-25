Dayton family voices concern about healthcare debate

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The ongoing healthcare debate is especially personal for one Dayton family whose newborn son was born with a life-long illness.

Four-month-old Jace Philips has cystic fibrosis. His mother Colleen Reed and father James Philips say it’s an illness that affects his lungs and digestive system.

“He’s going to be on breathing treatments for the rest of his life,” Reed said. “And he has to take a lot of enzymes that probably cost $5,000 a month. And that doesn’t even include all the breathing treatments and everything else.”

These are costs this working family says they wouldn’t be able to afford without insurance.

“I’ve never really relied on care source or Medicaid before but now I have to,” Reed said.

The future of Medicaid now lies in the Graham-Cassidy bill.

Dayton’s Children Hospital says the bill could leave millions of children without adequate health coverage, it if passes.

The hospital’s CEO Deborah Feldman said: “This bill is just simply not good for kids”

Feldman said the bill will roll back Medicaid and the Child Health Improvement Program, also known as CHIP.

She said these programs provide coverage for more than 55 percent of patients at Dayton Children’s.

“Every day there are families here at Dayton Children’s that would not be getting the vital care they need for their kids if it wasn’t for these two programs,” Feldman said.

Philips said as lawmakers on Capitol Hill talk healthcare, they need to keep American families in mind.

“With things going on right now. It is kind of scary,” Philips said.

“It does raise alarm. It does cause a lot of concern with both of us with raising him and making sure he gets the care and everything that he needs.”