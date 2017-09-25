Dayton man guilty in 2016 kidnapping and rape case

By Published: Updated:
Montgomery County Jail

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) –  The Montgomery County Prosecutor said Monday 30-year-old James Cargle from Dayton has been found guilty of kidnapping, rape and felonious assault from a case in 2016

According to a press release from the Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, a female victim from the 2016 case told neighbors she had been locked up in a basement of a Dayton home and witnesses called 911 the same day after seeing a nude woman tied up in a truck who was about to fall out the moving vehicle.

The Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office also said investigator learned a second victim had been kidnapped, beaten are raped inside a garage in Dayton.

Cargle’s sentencing is scheduled for October 18.

READ MORE: Three indicted in assault, rape that left victim naked, bound and stranded

 

 

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s