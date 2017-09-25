Dayton man guilty in 2016 kidnapping and rape case

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Prosecutor said Monday 30-year-old James Cargle from Dayton has been found guilty of kidnapping, rape and felonious assault from a case in 2016

According to a press release from the Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, a female victim from the 2016 case told neighbors she had been locked up in a basement of a Dayton home and witnesses called 911 the same day after seeing a nude woman tied up in a truck who was about to fall out the moving vehicle.

The Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office also said investigator learned a second victim had been kidnapped, beaten are raped inside a garage in Dayton.

Cargle’s sentencing is scheduled for October 18.

READ MORE: Three indicted in assault, rape that left victim naked, bound and stranded