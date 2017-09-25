“Diaper Need Awareness Week” begins

(WDTN) — A national organization is giving people the chance to help parents in need.

“Diaper Need Awareness Week” begins on Monday and continues until October 1st.

Research shows one in three families struggle with not having enough diapers. According to a study, there are currently 5.2 million infants and toddlers living in low income families, many of whom face a daily struggle to secure a necessary supply of diapers.

That study also shows that the poorest 20 percent of Americans who buy diapers spend nearly 14 percent of their post tax income on diapers.

The National Diaper Bank Network started the drive, which is entering its sixth consecutive year.

