Dispatch: Body found on West Hudson Avenue

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Police Department is asking the public if they have any information about the ‘suspicious death’ of a young female where her body was found on West Hudson Avenue Monday.

The Montgomery County Coroner and police were at the scene in the 20 block of West Hudson Avenue.

If you have any information about what Dayton Police call a ‘suspicious death’, you are encouraged to call the police department at (937) 333-2677.

2 NEWS has a crew at the scene and we’ll update this story as we learn more about this incident.