Edison’s Ohio hometown buries time capsule to mark 200 years

Thomas Edison's birthpace in Milan, Ohio. (Photo: Chris Light)

MILAN, Ohio (AP) — Residents of inventor Thomas Edison’s Ohio hometown have marked its 200th anniversary by burying mementos in a time capsule that’s intended to be opened in a century.

The Sandusky Register reports people in Milan contributed dozens of items. They included photos and drone footage of town, currency, bourbon, a phone book, Edison-related souvenirs, passes to Cedar Point amusement park and a ticket stub from a recent record-setting baseball win by the Cleveland Indians.

The reinforced canister was dropped underground during a Sunday ceremony and covered with a heavy plaque. It bears a picture of Edison and the words history, innovation and community.

Current residents are celebrating 200 years since people began claiming Milan as their home, but it’s not officially the bicentennial because the city wasn’t founded until 1833.

