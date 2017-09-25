Family pets pepper-sprayed

SPOKANE, Wash. (KHQ) – Two Spokane, Washington families are shocked after they say someone sprayed their dogs with pepper spray.

The attacks happened Saturday night around 9 p.m.

Eric Eitzman says he was inside his home when he heard his dog and his neighbor’s dogs start barking. He opened the door and his dog ran inside. That’s when his daughter grabbed the dog and said she smelled.

“Then all of a sudden, all of us started gasping for air,” he says.

He ran outside and saw three people, around high school age, running off. He tried to chase them down, but they got away.

Eitzman’s neighbor Kelsey Williams found her dogs with red eyes, slobbering all over themselves.

Their fences were completely soaked in what seems to be pepper spray.