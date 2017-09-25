Fire crews battle flames over 2 hours at a building

SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) – No one was injured during a fire at a Sidney business but it took fire crews at least two and a half hours to put it out Monday morning.

The fire department was called to the 1490 block of Riverside Drive around 6:30 a.m. Monday when Meyer Electric employees saw smoke coming from the building on their way to work.

According to the fire department, heavy smoke surrounded the building as the arrived at the scene and called other agencies to help put out the fire.

Fire officials said the estimated damages to the building was around $23,000 and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

