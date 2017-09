MASON, Ohio (WDTN) – A local amusement park is hosting a job fair for all available positions in the park Saturday.

Anyone who is interested in applying for a position must fill out an online application and call the park to schedule an interview time.

Kings Island will have the job fair Saturday, September 30 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

