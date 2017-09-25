Local newborn facility celebrates ribbon cutting ceremony

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – A newborn addiction center had a ribbon cutting ceremony Monday after what the executive director said it was a long time coming.

Executive Director of Brigid’s Path, Jill Kingston, said this new licensed crisis care facility is the first in Ohio to care for newborns addicted to drugs.

“Having a facility like this will really impact our community and help these babies and their families,” Kingston said.

Brigid’s Path received multiple generous donations for the building and Kingston could not believe it.

“It’s overwhelming to see the large crowds,” Kingston said. “To see the baby clothes and to see the nurseries and everything in the nurseries have been donated.”

This new crisis care facility is working with other agencies and hospitals to care for these newborn babies.

