Local road work project halts after crews help out hurricane victims

SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WDTN) – A local road project comes to a halt after the contracting company takes its crews to help out the hurricane victims in Texas and Florida.

According to the city of Springboro, the Duke Engergy contractor said the the road work project on State Route 73 and State Route 741 could be delayed two to three weeks because the company needs all of its crews working on this project, but the contractor also said the project is three weeks ahead of schedule.

The traffic pattern will change from the north side of the road to the south side Wednesday, September 27 and the city wants to make the public aware of this change for morning commuters Thursday, September 28.

Springboro City Officials said they are praying and supporting the recovery efforts for all of the people affected by the hurricanes.