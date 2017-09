TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) — A man suffered serious injuries after being hit by a car in Trotwood early on Monday morning.

The accident happened just after midnight in the 4900 block of Biddison Avenue, near Shiloh Springs Road.

Police say a Toyota Camry was involved in the accident.

The man was taken to Miami Valley Hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the Camry didn’t suffer any reported injuries.

No charges have been filed at this time.

The crash remains under investigation.