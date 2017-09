DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – More people will be able to earn a college degree in the Miami Valley.

The Lumina Foundation chose Dayton and Montgomery County as one of 17 communities to help people earn a college degrees, which will award $350,000 to the community and will help 7500 people get college degrees by 2020.

Sinclair Community College is partnering with the “Learn to Earn Dayton” initiative.