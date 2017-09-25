Miamisburg Police warn of Rail Safety Week following teen’s death

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – Miamisburg Police are working to figure out why 16-year-old Jose Juan Fernandez was on train tracks Friday night.

This week marks Rail Safety Week and investigators hope to send a simple message to the community: Don’t be on the tracks.

Police say the lights and crossings were properly functioning at the time of the teen’s death and it’s not being ruled a suicide.

“This is tragic. You never want to see someone cut short in their prime. Very tragic circumstance,” said Officer Cindi Threlkeld with the Miamisburg Police Department.

Fernandez was a student at Centerville High School. The district had grief counselors on hand Monday for staff and students.

Threlkeld says who Fernandez was with and why he was on the tracks is under investigation. She warns it’s not only dangerous to be near rail tracks, but illegal.

“It’s considered a crime. it’s considered trespassing on private property,” said Threlkeld.

On average, It takes a train atleast a mile to come to a stop. Ohio ranks ninth in the country for pedestrian rail trespass deaths, according to the Federal Railroad Administration.

Threlkeld hopes by sharing this story those numbers will drop.

“We really want to stress parents to have that conversation with their kids. you might see things on the internet that look like fun but it really is just so dangerous and that’s a good conversation starter.”

For rail safety tips and facts, click here.