Montgomery County Fairgrounds host liquidation auction

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dozens of items from the Montgomery County Fairgrounds will be on the auction block Tuesday.

The liquidating auction is expected to sell off items the fair board does not intend to take with it to the new location in Jefferson Township next year.

Monday some interested buyers stopped by to catch a glimpse of some of the fairground treasures that are up for bid.

Fairground Executive Director Greg Wallace said people can finds everything including the kitchen sink at the auction.

“Couple of mowers, pickup trucks again just items that we would like to replace, so the money from the auction will go toward replacing and purchasing some new items,” Executive Director Montgomery County Fairground Greg Wallace said.

The fair board plan to hold on to some historical items, which will be on display at the new location.

“It’s bitter sweet a lot of the board you know they have mixed emotions. Sad to see the items leave. Sad to see the facility go away, but at the same time excited about what’s to come,” Wallace said.

Anything that doesn’t sell, they’ll try to put up for sale at other venues.

The auction is set for Tuesday at 12:01 PM at the fairgrounds inside building 10.