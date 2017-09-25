Police: Child dies after being struck by vehicle in north Columbus

By Published:
(WCMH Photo)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police say a child is dead after being struck by a vehicle in north Columbus.

Police were called around 6:34pm on the report of a pedestrian struck.

Police say the driver, Kentin Marcum, was pulling in when he hit a child playing on the driveway.

Dispatchers say the child, now identified as two-year-old Mya Canfield, was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in critical condition and was later pronounced dead.

There were two children in the vehicle at the time of the accident who were not reported as injured.

Officials say Marcum has been cooperating with investigators.

This is the 45th traffic fatality in Columbus in 2017.

