Police investigate call of shots fired in Fairborn bar

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) — Police are looking for information after receiving a call of shots fired inside a Franklin bar.

Someone called 911 to report shots fired inside One Eye Jack’s in the 2600 block Col. Glenn Highway, near N. Fairfield Drive and Paramount Place just before 1 a.m. on Saturday.

When officers arrived on the scene, they saw several vehicles leaving the area.

Officers checked the area, but didn’t find anyone injured.

When officers went inside the business, they found several shell casings.

Police say there are no suspects at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fairborn Police Department at 937-754-3000.

The incident remains under investigation.