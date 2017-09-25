Ramp reopens after motorcycle crash in Huber Heights

Police investigate a motorcycle crash at S.R. 4 and Chambersburg Road in Huber Heights.

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) — Police are investigating a motorcycle crash that happened early on Monday morning.

Someone called 911 to report the crash around 6:45 a.m. on Monday.

It happened at the intersection of Chambersburg Road and State Route 4.

Police shut down the ramp from S.R. 4 northbound to eastbound Chambersburg Road due to the crash. That ramp has since reopened.

The man riding the motorcycle was thrown during the crash. He suffered a leg injury and was taken to Miami Valley Hospital with reported non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators say it appears the crash happened as the motorcycle was going around a curve. Speed may be a factor in the crash.

The accident is under investigation.

