Police: OSP vehicles hit after capturing suspect

Published: Updated:

ENGLEWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – A suspect is in custody after running from police and hitting two Ohio State Highway Patrol vehicles Monday.

Englewood Police started to chase the person who was suspected of shoplifting at a Walmart around 2:00 p.m. on Hoke Road.

According to Englewood Police, the suspect drove eastbound on interstate 70 then drove on southbound on interstate 75 and that’s when the Ohio State Highway Patrol tried to catch the suspect.

Englewood Police told 2 NEWS two Ohio State Highway Patrol vehicles were hit as they caught the suspect near Piqua.

Police have not identified the suspect who is now in custody.

