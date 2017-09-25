Popular restaurant leaving the Greene, now Tex-Mex shop coming November

Nordstrom Rack opens at The Greene. (WDTN Photo/Kris Sproles)
Nordstrom Rack opens at The Greene. (WDTN Photo/Kris Sproles)

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – An original restaurant at the Greene closes its doors for good as another one is set to open this fall.

Fuzzy’s Taco shop is expected to open at the Greene in November.  This comes on the heels of McCormick & Schmick’s restaurant closing this weekend.

The Chief Operating Officer for Landry’s, the controlling company, said in a statement their lease term came to an end and due to rising real estate costs we elected not to renew the lease.

Landry’s also told 2 NEWS gift cards can be used at any of the nearby Landry’s restaurant locations, as well as the 500 restaurant concepts nationwide.

Fuzzy’s Taco Shop will soon occupy one of the vacant spaces in the shopping center.  The Tex-Mex restaurant plans to hire 35 team members at this location.

We reached out to The Greene management team and they declined to comment on McCormick & Schmick’s departure.

