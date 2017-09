BUTLER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — Crews were busy early on Monday morning, cleaning up a fuel spill on I-75.

A semi leaked fuel on the side of the road just after 2 a.m. on Monday.

It happened near the Benchwood ramp in the northbound lanes of I-75.

Crews put down sand to soak up the fuel.

No lanes of I-75 were closed due to the spill.

Authorities at the scene say no one was injured.

The cause of the leak hasn’t been released yet.