SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) – Sidney City Schools said Monday they will close all schools two hours early Monday because of the heat.

Holy Angels School in Sidney is closing two hours early as well.

Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Jamie Jarosik says the surge of summer will continue until at least Wednesday.

Local Temperatures Feels Like Wind Speed Visibility Wind Gust Midwest Temperatures

A cold front moves through on Wednesday. We’ll see a few more clouds and just a slight chance for a few showers. Cooler temperatures spill into the area for the second half of the week.