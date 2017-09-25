N. Korea to speak to the press

Published: Updated:

North Koreans gather at Kim Il Sung Square to attend a mass rally against America on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, in Pyongyang, North Korea, a day after the country's leader issued a rare statement attacking Donald Trump. Seen on the sign with the painting of a rocket in the center are Korean words which read "defend until the death, single hearted unity" and below it in blue "the American imperialists should see clearly the power of our country," the sign in the foreground right reads "please give us the order." (AP Photo/Jon Chol Jin)

NEW YORK (NBC) – The North Korean FM Ri Yong Ho will speak to the press outside his NYC hotel.

The U.S. is putting on display its military might for North Korea.

American bombers and fighter escorts have flown to the farthest point north of the border between North and South Korea by any such U.S. aircraft this century.

The Pentagon says the mission in international airspace shows how seriously President Donald Trump takes what’s being called North Korea’s “reckless behavior.” Officials also say the mission sends a message that Trump has “many military options to defeat any threat.”

North Korea’s leader, Kim Jong Un, has said Trump would “pay dearly” for threatening to “totally destroy” North Korea if the U.S. was forced to defend itself or its allies against a North Korean attack.

Kim’s foreign minister told reporters this past week that the North’s response to Trump “could be the most powerful detonation of an H-bomb in the Pacific.”

