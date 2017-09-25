VIDEO: Sheriff asks for help identifying burglary suspect

MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Miami County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying a man caught on camera during a burglary.

The Sheriff says deputies were called to a breaking and entering call in rural Staunton Township September 18.

When deputies arrived, they found someone forced their way into a garage under construction and stole a new dishwasher and a chainsaw.

The suspect was caught on security cameras. The Sheriff says the suspect appears to be a white man with a beard.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call the Miami County Communication Center at 937-440-9911. Anonymous tips can also be left on the tips section of the Miami County Sheriff’s website.