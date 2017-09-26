Wilberforce University student killed in Greene Co. crash

XENIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — A female student at Wilbeforce University was killed in an early morning crash in Greene County.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday at the intersection of N. Bickett Road and US-42.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says four female students from Wilberforce had just left the university wen the crash happened.

OSP says the car was going west on N. Bickett Road towards US 42 when the driver lost control going around a curve and crashed into a tree.

One student was killed in the crash. The three others were taken to Miami Valley Hospital.

Careflight took two of the students to the hospital, while another was taken by ambulance. One of the students is in critical condition, according to fire officials at the scene.

OSP says all four students were wearing their seat belts. Alcohol is not suspected as a factor in the crash.

A crash reconstruction team will be at the scene later on Tuesday morning to investigate the crash.

2 NEWS has a crew at the scene and we’ll provide updates as they become available.