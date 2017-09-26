Wilberforce University student killed in Greene Co. crash

By Published: Updated:
A car hit a tree on N. Bickett Road near US 42 in Greene County/Bear Everett

XENIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — A female student at Wilbeforce University was killed in an early morning crash in Greene County.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday at the intersection of N. Bickett Road and US-42.

Careflight was called to the scene of a fatal crash on N. Bickett Road at US 42 in Greene County/Bear Everett

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says four female students from Wilberforce had just left the university wen the crash happened.

OSP says the car was going west on N. Bickett Road towards US 42 when the driver lost control going around a curve and crashed into a tree.

One student was killed in the crash. The three others were taken to Miami Valley Hospital.

Careflight took two of the students to the hospital, while another was taken by ambulance. One of the students is in critical condition, according to fire officials at the scene.

OSP says all four students were wearing their seat belts. Alcohol is not suspected as a factor in the crash.

A crash reconstruction team will be at the scene later on Tuesday morning to investigate the crash.

2 NEWS has a crew at the scene and we’ll provide updates as they become available.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s