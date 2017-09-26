Centerville woman struggles to connect with family in Puerto Rico

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Diana Rangel hasn’t heard from her daughter and son-in-law since Hurricane Maria swept through Puerto Rico last week.

Rangel’s daughter is eight months pregnant and has been living in Puerto Rico for two years studying to become a nurse.

In an effort to get in touch, Rangel has posted photos of her family to social media hoping to connect. She tells 2 NEWS she hasn’t had any luck.

“Zero communication. It’s awful. It’s so bad. Can’t even describe how we feel,” said Rangel.

While she hasn’t spoken to her family, Rangel says she’s found comfort through connecting with other families going through the same thing.

“We have really bonded together through Facebook, through telephone calls. On Facebook we have posted pictures of our loved ones and of where they’re at or the town they’re at, hoping for any information. It’s terrible.”

Rangel hopes President Trump will send more aid to the island facing a humanitarian crisis. Most of Puerto Rico is without power and residents are dealing with a shortage of food, water and gas. The island has a population of 3.4 million American citizens (more than many states).

President Trump announced Tuesday he plans to visit the island on October 3rd after tweeting:

“Texas & Florida are doing great but Puerto Rico, which was already suffering from broken infrastructure & massive debt, is in deep trouble…its old electrical grid, which was in terrible shape was devastated. Much of the island was destroyed, with billions of dollars owed to Wall Street and the banks which, sadly, must be dealt with.”

Wright State University’s Office of Latin Affairs is accepting donations through Friday.

To help you can also donate to the following organizations: