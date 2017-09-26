Convicted Ohio Craigslist killer questions evidence

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – An Ohio man convicted of killing three down-and-out men lured by fake Craigslist job offers is questioning the strength of the evidence against him.

Lawyers for Richard Beasley say it doesn’t make sense that someone would go to such lengths to rob destitute men with little or no money.

Prosecutors say Beasley’s motives were so callous and depraved they befuddle the average citizen.

The Ohio Supreme Court is scheduled to hear arguments Tuesday for and against Beasley’s death sentence.

The 58-year-old Beasley was convicted of partnering with a teenage boy in 2011 to lure victims with promises of jobs on a southeastern Ohio farm. The job offers were posted on Craigslist.

Beasley also says extensive pretrial publicity prevented him from getting a fair trial in Summit County.

