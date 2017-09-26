DNA sought to help identify 4 dead in fiery Ohio car crash

By Published: Updated:

HARTVILLE, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say they’ll use DNA testing to help confirm the identities of four people killed in a fiery car crash in northeastern Ohio.

State troopers say the vehicle went off the road, hit a tree and burst into flames near a driveway after a speeding driver apparently lost control Sunday evening in Stark County’s Lake Township. The Repository in Canton reports that they believe two males and two females were trapped in the vehicle as it burned.

Investigators have asked relatives of the vehicle’s owner for DNA samples to help positively identify the remains.

A witness to the crash, Emily Herron, says she saw the car speed around a bend and crash. She says her husband unsuccessfully tried to extinguish the blaze with a garden hose.

