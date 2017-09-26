Coroner identifies body found behind West Hudson Avenue

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office identified a body that was found Monday as 30-year-old Krystal L Garcia.

Dayton Police Department received a call about the body found behind a home on West Hudson Avenue around 4:00 p.m. Monday.

Officers received multiple calls about suspicious deaths within the past 10 days in Dayton.

If you have any information about what happened, contact Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP.

