Deputy crashes into Columbus home

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A Franklin County Sheriff’s Deputy crashed into a home in west Columbus Tuesday.

The accident happened on Briggs Road while the deputy was responding to a call about an officer in trouble.

Public Information Officer for the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Marc Gofstein said the deputy was driving eastbound on Briggs Road with both the lights and siren activated and attempted to pass another motorist.

“The civilian car did not pull over but instead began to make a left turn as the cruisers were attempting to pass,” Gofstein said.

The cruiser struck the other car, veered to the left and then crashed into the side of a house.

The other driver, Joan Raye of Columbus, says she never saw the cruiser coming.

Neighbor Stephanie McKnight said she watched it all happen.

“I don’t think she heard the sirens and he tried to miss her, tried to turn to miss her and just clipped the front of her car and went up…into the side of the house,” McKnight said.

Raye was able to walk away from the accident. The deputy was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

