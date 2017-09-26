Family pleads for answers after woman is 1 of 6 missing

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – A search is on for six missing women who’ve all disappeared within a 35-mile radius over the last few months. Multiple police departments are now working together, searching for any connections between cases.

25-year-old Chelsey Coe of Miamisburg was last seen in early August leaving a friend’s house and hasn’t been seen or heard from since. The Miamisburg Police Department is now working the case.

Her family and friends are growing more and more concerned about her safety and now asking for the public’s help in bringing her home.

“She’s so sweet,” Chelsey Coe’s aunt Jody Eversole said. “And kind-hearted. She has a great faith in God.”

“She’s very smart and funny,” Eversole said. “Very beautiful. Very beautiful.”

Chelsey is now one of 6 women who’ve disappeared within a 35-mile radius over recent months.

“It’s been horrible,” Eversole said. “Just the not sleeping. The wondering. The worrying if someone is out there hurting her.”

All of it, led Eversole, along with Chelsey’s mother and friends, to turn to social media and law enforcement to help find her.

“We love her very much,” Eversole said. “And want her to come home.”

Authorities say the 6 cases are similar in that all of the women have struggled with drug abuse. Some have also had a history of prostitution, but Eversole says Chelsey seemed to be doing fine.

“The last that I had spoke with her she was doing really well and was going to go back to school at Sinclair,” Eversole said. “Her and her mother were doing really well.”

Chelsey’s mother–who lives in Adam’s County–first grew concerned when she didn’t hear from Chelsey for a few weeks. That’s when she reached out to Eversole who went to the Miamisburg Police Department and filed a missing person’s report.

“It’s just not knowing,” Eversole said. “The unknown is the most terrifying part of it all.”

Eversole says she would want Chelsey to know that the family will never give up hope until they find her.

“We love her so much,” Eversole said. “We want to help her. Whatever problem she thinks she has and no one is there we are there. We just want to be here for her and let her know that she doesn’t have to go through anything alone.”

Authorities say a Dark Green 2000 Honda Odyssey was registered in Chelsey’s name with Ohio license plate GXT-3842.

If you have any information about the case call Miamisburg Police Department Detective Sgt. Jeff Muncy at 937-847-6612.