Fire Officials: Garage is a total loss

RIVERSIDE,Ohio (WDTN) – An entire block of Riverside Drive was closed after fire crews responded to a garage fire Tuesday.

Fire crews responded to the garage fire on the 1900 block of Riverside Drive and District Chief of Dayton Fire Department David Wright says the garage is a total loss.

Fire officials estimate $5,000 in damages from the garage at an abandoned house on Riverside Drive and they are still investigating the cause of this fire.

