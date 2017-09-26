Friends and family host vigil for Wilberforce University student

WILBERFORCE, Ohio (WDTN) – “When I say everyone. She knew at least everybody on campus. If she didn’t know your name. She would still speak to you. She knew you.”

Alex Austin’s classmates are in a state of shock and trying to find words to describe what this loss truly means.

“There are so many emotions. They was our friends. Our family. We don’t see them as friends. They are our family, ” the classmate said.

According to police, a car with three Wilberforce University students and one Central State student veered off North Brickett Road and hit a plastic utility pole and then a tree at 2:30 a.m.

The impact killed Alex Austin who studied psychology and sang in the choir at Wilberforce.

“She was like a mother figure, sister figure or an aunt. She was someone that was there when you needed them. Someone to talk to. She always kept people smiling,” a classmante said.

The student says because this campus is like a family, the loss is heavier to bare.

“It’s hard for them. It’s really hard on everyone. She was just part of our family,” a classmate said.

