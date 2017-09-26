Local students sell lemonade and raise money for hurricane victims

Photo courtesy Oakwood Elementary School

OAKWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – Local students had a lemonade stand in Oakwood to raise money in order to buy and ship essential items to Hurricane Maria victims.

Oakwood Elementary students sat at the corner of Shroyer Road and Dellwood Avenue Tuesday night and also shared their lemonade stand with students from Incarnation Catholic School and Springboro Schools this past weekend.

The group made more than $500 from the lemonade stand and plan to use that money to buy batteries, water filters, fans, flashlights, tarps and ropes for the hurricane victims.

