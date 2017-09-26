Man tells police he shot burglar inside Dayton house

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A man told police he shot a burglar inside a house in Dayton early on Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to a call of shots fired in the 200 block of Anna Street near Oakridge Drive just before 5 a.m. on Tuesday.

When officers arrived, they spoke to a homeowner who said he woke up when he hear a loud noise inside his house. The man went to check on the noise and saw light from a cell phone being used by a burglar.

The homeowner opened fire, shooting at the burglar several times.

Officers searched the area and found a man with a gunshot wound in an alley behind Anna Street, a short distance from the house.

The gunshot victim was taken to Miami Valley Hospital with a wound to the leg. Police didn’t release information about the victim’s condition.

Police say it doesn’t appear anything was taken from the house.

Detectives were called to the scene to assist with the investigation.

There is no information about any potential charges yet.

The incident remains under investigation.