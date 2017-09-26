Ohio voters to expect new registration system

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohioans can experience voting registration through a different platform.

Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted announced the launch the new online voting registration system Tuesday on National Voter Registration day.

Husted said he wants more people to be involved in the voting process.

Let’s remember that there are no ‘off-year’ elections,” said Secretary Husted. “This November, Ohioans will be voting on a number of important local and statewide issues. Fortunately, registering to vote and casting a ballot in Ohio has never been easier. I hope that through our work to raise awareness, more eligible Ohioans will get registered and make their voice heard.”

More than 3,700 Ohioans have registered to vote online through the new registration system.

October 10 is the registration deadline for the November General Election. Click here to register or update your voting registration.