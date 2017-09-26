Ohio woman charged with OVI while picking up man charged with OVI

By Published:
Generic Police LIghts 2

CANTON, OH (AP) – Police say an Ohio woman drunkenly drove to a sheriff’s office after receiving a call to pick up her boyfriend, who had already been arrested for drunken driving.

WEWS-TV reports a sergeant at the Stark County Sheriff’s Office talked to the woman by phone last week and told her that her boyfriend wanted her to pick him up. The sheriff’s office says the sergeant noticed she sounded drunk and advised her not to drive if she had been drinking.

Police say she drove to the office anyway and was given a breath test that measured her blood alcohol level at twice the legal limit.

They say she had two children, ages 5 and 9, in the car.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s