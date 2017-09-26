One person killed in Dayton crash

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — One person is dead after a crash in Dayton on Monday night.

Police say someone called 911 around 7:30 p.m. to report a car crashing into a pole near S. Gettysburg and Alvin Avenues.

The caller said the car may have been racing another vehicle when the crash happened.

One person was thrown from the vehicle that hit the pole.

Police say that person was breathing but unconscious after the crash.

The person was taken to Miami Valley Hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

The crash is under investigation.