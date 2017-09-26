Parents outraged over no air conditioning at local school

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Parents are outraged after they say the air conditioning at a local junior high school has been out for days.

Parents say Stivers School of the Arts has had no AC since Monday.

Over the past few days, temperatures in the Miami Valley have been at or near 90 degrees.

Thomas Nealeigh said his 12 year old son called him three times, from his school, to complain about the heat.

“Asking for a change of clothes, asking for water, saying it was so hot he felt like he was going to die,” Nealeigh said.

“It’s absolutely outrageous. There’s no studying getting done. There’s no learning getting done. It’s just a lot of anguish and pain”

Dayton Public Schools says they’re aware of the problem and are working to get it fixed.

They blamed the issue on a power outage.

They’ve been trying to keep parents informed with Facebook posts and say there are plenty of fans in the school.

Tuesday, all classes were dismissed at 1:55pm and after-school events, cancelled. But parents believe school shouldn’t have been in session, in the first place.

Ann Jones said her 12 year old son felt ill yesterday, when she picked him up from school.

“I did not send him to school today – because it’s too hot. Children cannot be expected to learn in these kind of conditions,” Jones said.

“When I picked him up, he was completely exhausted, flushed faced, felt sick, and couldn’t eat, just dehydrated and miserable. I asked him what was going on, he said: Mom, my classroom is 98 degrees, there’s no air blowing.”

