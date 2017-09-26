Police officer shot in suburban New York during car stop

YONKERS, N.Y. (AP) — A police officer has been shot in the jaw during a gunbattle with two suspects in suburban New York.

Police say it happened just after 8 p.m. Monday in Yonkers when officers stopped a vehicle following a report by a resident of suspicious people in the area.

The officer was shot as she approached the vehicle. She’s hospitalized in serious, but stable condition, and is expected to survive. A suspect also was shot and is hospitalized. His condition was not immediately known. The other suspect is in custody.

Carmen Feliciano tells the Daily News that she was helping her sons with homework when gunfire broke out. She says it lasted for about 10 minutes, and she heard at least 30 shots. She called police, who told her to stay inside.

