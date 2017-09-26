Deputies search for missing teen in Clark County

By Published: Updated:

BETHEL TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – The Clark County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday they are looking for an endangered missing teen.

Maci Bowman was last seen Monday morning at Tecumseh High School and needs her medication. (Photo: Clark County Sheriff’s Office)

16-year-old Maci Bowman was last seen by her parents Monday at 7:00 am at Tecumseh High School.

The Sheriff’s Office says Bowman in technically a runaway but has missed medication for epilepsy. There is no further description and officials don’t know her method of travel.

Maci did attend school Monday but has not been seen by her family since Monday morning.

Anyone with any information should call the Calrk County Sheriff’s Office at 937-328-2560.

2 NEWS will continue to follow this story and keep you updated as we learn more.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s