Deputies search for missing teen in Clark County

BETHEL TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – The Clark County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday they are looking for an endangered missing teen.

16-year-old Maci Bowman was last seen by her parents Monday at 7:00 am at Tecumseh High School.

The Sheriff’s Office says Bowman in technically a runaway but has missed medication for epilepsy. There is no further description and officials don’t know her method of travel.

Maci did attend school Monday but has not been seen by her family since Monday morning.

Anyone with any information should call the Calrk County Sheriff’s Office at 937-328-2560.

