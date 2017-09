OAKWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – A road in Oakwood will be closed for one week for a resurfacing pavement project.

The city of Oakwood announced Tuesday the road closure will be on Shroyer Road between Dorothy Lane and Gainsborough road October 4.

City officials said this is the last major portion of the road work project that started in June and should be completed by the end of October.

Here is a map of where the detour will take northbound and southbound traffic.