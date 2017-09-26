Sheriff’s Office program for youth awarded $10,000

S.T.A.R.S program awarded $10,000 (WDTN Photo)

JEFFERSON TWP., Ohio (WDTN) – A program that helps at-risk youth in Montgomery County stay on track and build relationships with law enforcement recieved a $10,000 donation Tuesday.

The hefty checks were presented to 4th and 5th graders at Blairwood Elementary School.

“These are some great kids that are doing great work and we are proud at the sheriff’s office to partner with Blairwood Elementary and some of the best kids in Montgomery County,” said Officer Larry Lane with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

The S.T.A.R.S program was implemented eight years ago. Sheriff Phil Plummer hopes it pushes students to keep their grades up and strive for their best.

Agora Realty Group and U.S. Real Estate Equity Builder put the funds together and were in the classroom when students found out about the donation.

“We want to give back to the community and what better way than to give back to the kids.” said Craig Kellogg, Agora Realty Group.

The money will help pay for field trips for students throughout the year. Blairwood Elementary School Principal SeMone Epps says it’s well deserved.

“We were a B on the report card K-3rd literacy and we are striving for excellence and this is just another piece of the puzzle for us,” said Epps.

