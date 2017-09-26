Stivers School for the Arts closing early on Tuesday

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Stivers School for the Arts in Dayton is dismissing classes early on Tuesday.

Dayton Public Schools has updated that early release time for students from 11:55 a.m. until 1:55 p.m. on Tuesday.

A statement released by Dayton Public Schools says the early dismissal is due to a power outage.

Although power has been restored at the school, students will still be released early.

All after school events are canceled for Tuesday.

Sporting events scheduled away will proceed as scheduled.

Parents and students are asked to watch the Dayton Public Schools Facebook page for more information.