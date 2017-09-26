Stivers School for the Arts closing early on Tuesday

By Published: Updated:
Stivers School for the Arts. (WDTN Photo/Paul Rodzinka)
Stivers School for the Arts. (WDTN Photo/Paul Rodzinka)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Stivers School for the Arts in Dayton is dismissing classes early on Tuesday.

Dayton Public Schools has updated that early release time for students from 11:55 a.m. until 1:55 p.m. on Tuesday.

A statement released by Dayton Public Schools says the early dismissal is due to a power outage.

Although power has been restored at the school, students will still be released early.

All after school events are canceled for Tuesday.

Sporting events scheduled away will proceed as scheduled.

Parents and students are asked to watch the Dayton Public Schools Facebook page for more information.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s