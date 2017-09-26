Suspicious odor sends students to hospital

SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) – Fire crews were called to a high school after students complained of smelling a suspicious odor in the building.

Five students were taken Wilson Health Hospital, 15 students felt sick, and one staff member was being examined by a medical expert at Sidney High School.

Officers said the odor could have been formaldehyde or a gas sewer in the science storage area of the building and they said the air handling system was not working properly in that part of the school.

A press release from the school said the students were taken out of the science hall for the day and went to different parts of the building.

According to the Sidney Fire Department, no one was injured at the high school.