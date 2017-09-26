Umpire who has sued MLB asks court not to dismiss lawsuit

By Published:
FILE - In this April 8, 2017 file photo, MLB umpire Angel Hernandez (55) is seen in the first inning during a baseball game between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Cleveland Indians, in Phoenix. Hernandez, a big league umpire for nearly a quarter-century, sued Major League Baseball on Monday, July 3, 2017, alleging race discrimination. In a complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Cincinnati, Hernandez, 55, who was born in Cuba, alleges MLB chief baseball officer Joe Torre "has a history of animosity towards Hernandez stemming from Torre's time as manager of the New York Yankees." (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File)

CINCINNATI (AP) — An umpire is asking that his lawsuit alleging race discrimination by Major League Baseball not be dismissed and that it remain in federal court in Ohio.

MLB has asked a U.S. District Court in Cincinnati to dismiss the lawsuit filed earlier this year by umpire Angel Hernandez, saying that Cincinnati was the improper venue and there was no jurisdiction for the suit.

Hernandez was born in Cuba and lives in Florida. Hernandez’s suit cites his lack of World Series assignments in the past decade and baseball not promoting him to crew chief as evidence of discrimination. He argues the case should stay in federal court in Cincinnati since umpires work in Ohio when they cover Cincinnati Reds and Cleveland Indians games.

MLB has declined to comment on the lawsuit.

