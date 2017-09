PIQUA, Ohio (WDTN) – A pilot called the police and told them he landed his plane in a Piqua corn field Wednesday.

The accident happened around 11:15 Wednesday in the 5600 block of OH-185 near the Piqua Airport.

The plane apparently landed short of the runway.

Ohio State Highway Patrol told 2 NEWS there are no injuries and there was no fire.

2 NEWS is following this story and will keep you updated with new infomration when it becomes available.